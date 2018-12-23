Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 9.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 149,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $81.98 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) by 1.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 4,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 357,689 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.18M, down from 361,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.55. About 581,286 shares traded or 66.05% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has declined 3.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $354.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 43,841 shares to 695,107 shares, valued at $32.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 33,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold CASY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.91 million shares or 4.65% less from 33.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 18,359 shares. Raymond James And has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Kennedy Inc reported 0.35% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Moreover, Kwmg Llc has 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.01% or 194,492 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd owns 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 45 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd invested in 69,395 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation invested 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Copeland Cap Limited Co has 1.22% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Howe Rusling Inc accumulated 66 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 2,750 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 48,900 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 4,672 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Among 14 analysts covering Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Casey’s General Stores had 69 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 12, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 13 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, August 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Jefferies. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 8. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, December 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, August 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $116.0 target in Friday, September 29 report. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) earned “Hold” rating by Sidoti on Tuesday, June 6.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.74 million activity. The insider Johnson Brian Joseph sold 1,500 shares worth $191,145. SUMMERS CINDI WEBB also sold $210,048 worth of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) on Thursday, September 13. Walljasper William J had sold 7,000 shares worth $945,350 on Wednesday, December 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.68% or 490,459 shares in its portfolio. Guild Investment Management Incorporated reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 271,458 are owned by Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Leisure Capital holds 17,342 shares. Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 81,891 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.83% or 8.73M shares. Oarsman Cap Inc stated it has 68,569 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Madrona Ltd Liability invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vision Inc holds 36,291 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 53,903 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 4,433 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt has 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,731 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 57,651 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 3.66% or 520,269 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of stock or 4,373 shares. Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.32 million worth of stock or 70,000 shares. 63,050 shares were sold by Goeckeler David, worth $3.00 million. Robbins Charles sold $10.28 million worth of stock or 217,420 shares. WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. BHATT PRAT sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52M.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,650 shares to 608,394 shares, valued at $137.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,187 shares, and cut its stake in Total Adr (NYSE:TOT).

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piperjaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 18 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, September 14 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 10 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Monday, February 8. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $30 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 29 by Drexel Hamilton. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39.0 target in Thursday, November 16 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by GBH Insights on Monday, May 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Wednesday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Wednesday, January 10 with “Buy” rating.