Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 26.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 23,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,856 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.55M, up from 91,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.82. About 600,745 shares traded or 12.97% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has declined 25.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 56.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $315,000, down from 12,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52M shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold WBC shares while 93 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 49.73 million shares or 2.98% less from 51.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 1,695 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 16,559 were accumulated by British Columbia Investment Mngmt. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research Inc invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 55,346 shares. Atria accumulated 3,944 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 33 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc invested in 0% or 133 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 69,134 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc has invested 3.48% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Federated Invsts Pa holds 272,390 shares. Massachusetts Communication Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 528,592 shares. Pitcairn has 2,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,055 shares to 58,109 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 47,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 721,900 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98M for 23.98 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. TERUEL JAVIER G had sold 166,666 shares worth $8.78 million. BREWER ROSALIND G bought $270,200 worth of stock.

