Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 30.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 269,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.86 million, down from 876,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 1.73 million shares traded or 15.48% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 20.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 680.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 53,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.05M, up from 7,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours; 17/04/2018 – Facebook, at the time, appeared to oppose the proposal, which first came in a regulatory filing on Friday; 19/03/2018 – EU to investigate Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data usage; 19/04/2018 – Audit Approved of Facebook Policies, Even After Cambridge Analytica Leak; 10/05/2018 – COATUE HEDGE FUND KEEPS FAITH IN FACEBOOK AMID DATA SCANDAL; 05/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 25/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica:; 10/04/2018 – SocialFlow CEO Says Facebook Must Take Responsibility (Video); 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in face of data scandal

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Facebook Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) privacy controls have broken down yet again – Live Trading News” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European lawmakers slam no-show Zuckerberg at Facebook hearing – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Is Undervalued And Will Rise Like A Phoenix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $544.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 1,465 shares to 63,803 shares, valued at $16.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,956 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, March 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, January 28 with “Outperform”. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Wealth has invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 40 North Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.81% stake. Nadler Group holds 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6,653 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Llc accumulated 1.18 million shares. Main Street Research Ltd Llc has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gateway Advisory Limited holds 0.1% or 2,284 shares in its portfolio. Benin Mgmt has 0.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kemnay Advisory Incorporated invested in 5.82% or 115,727 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 2.27 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alphaone Investment Serv Limited Liability invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 44,340 shares. 188,049 were reported by Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Company. Act Ii Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 8.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. $495,309 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, November 5. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $671,777 on Thursday, November 15. Zuckerberg Mark sold 217,549 shares worth $38.63 million. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $9.33M. 37,982 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.74 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. $10.77M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B..

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) by 16,401 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $46.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 43,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).

Among 16 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Magna International had 65 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) earned “Buy” rating by TD Securities on Monday, October 16. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Thursday, August 6. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 9. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, November 9 to “Neutral”. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 9 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) rating on Thursday, February 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $71.0 target. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, September 14.