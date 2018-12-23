United Services Automobile Association decreased Tata Motors Ltd (TTM) stake by 98.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association sold 1.67 million shares as Tata Motors Ltd (TTM)’s stock declined 43.15%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 31,472 shares with $483,000 value, down from 1.70 million last quarter. Tata Motors Ltd now has $8.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 2.12 million shares traded or 6.33% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 65.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 07/05/2018 – TATA COFFEE 4Q NET INCOME 64.6M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – INDIA NCLAT REFUSES INTERIM STAY ON BHUSHAN TAKEOVER BY TATA; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS TO DISCONTINUE INDIGO, INDICA CAR MODELS: PAREEK; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL 4Q TOTAL EXCEPTIONAL GAIN 113.8B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL NON-EXECUTIVE DINESH MEHROTRA TO RESIGN; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD TCS.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT WAS 67.98 BLN RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – TATA POWER 4Q NET INCOME 14B RUPEES, EST. 4.70B; 30/05/2018 – TATA STEEL UK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD. CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – TATA STEEL SUCCESSFUL RESOLUTION APPLICANT FOR BHUSHAN STEEL

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 217.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 6,773 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock declined 12.92%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 9,888 shares with $975,000 value, up from 3,115 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $12.06B valuation. The stock decreased 3.46% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.71 million shares traded or 102.50% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has declined 1.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP

Among 4 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synopsys had 4 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Thursday, December 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, October 23.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 4,668 shares to 13,733 valued at $1.08M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) stake by 4,446 shares and now owns 5,672 shares. Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) was reduced too.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. The insider CHAN CHI-FOON sold 3,611 shares worth $318,770. 20,000 shares were sold by Logan Joseph W, worth $2.03M. DE GEUS AART sold $4.47M worth of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on Friday, December 7. The insider RUNKEL JOHN F JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.02M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold SNPS shares while 175 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 128.39 million shares or 0.18% less from 128.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.13% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 28,073 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 1.84M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 555 shares. Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 10,953 shares. 734,536 are owned by Swiss National Bank. Parkside Bancorp Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 149 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 3.28 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru Co holds 4,573 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 4,150 were accumulated by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd. 2,200 are owned by Staley Cap Advisers. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Company owns 4,059 shares. Zacks Investment Management accumulated 77,133 shares.