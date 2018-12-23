CITIC SECURITIES CO LTD SHARES -H- CHIN (OTCMKTS:CIIHF) had a decrease of 3.43% in short interest. CIIHF’s SI was 9.26M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.43% from 9.59M shares previously. It closed at $1.98 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY) stake by 3.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 4,897 shares as Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A (WDAY)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 137,083 shares with $20.01M value, down from 141,980 last quarter. Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A now has $31.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.69% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 4.35 million shares traded or 78.88% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.24% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.42, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold WDAY shares while 120 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 147.63 million shares or 1.61% more from 145.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Congress Asset Ma holds 4,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 10,877 shares. Jane Street Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 39,414 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited invested in 100 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 4,038 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 269,959 shares stake. Principal Inc reported 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn owns 312,620 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 45,794 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 39 shares. Boston Private Wealth invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,302 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc has 12,228 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability has 6,713 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 28 insider sales for $227.33 million activity. The insider Fernandez Gomez Luciano sold 16,195 shares worth $2.37 million. Another trade for 309,667 shares valued at $50.01 million was made by DUFFIELD DAVID A on Friday, December 7. Stankey Michael A. sold $340,185 worth of stock. $691,606 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Shaughnessy James P on Monday, September 10. Bozzini James had sold 4,981 shares worth $633,712 on Monday, October 15. $985,207 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were sold by Dermetzis Petros. 19,755 shares were sold by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M, worth $2.53M.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.74% EPS growth.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased Digi Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:DGII) stake by 94,943 shares to 1.11 million valued at $14.94M in 2018Q3. It also upped Gaslog Ltd Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:GLOG) stake by 61,002 shares and now owns 281,046 shares. T Mobile Us Inc Com (NYSE:TMUS) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Workday had 16 analyst reports since August 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) rating on Thursday, August 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $173 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, November 30 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. Bernstein upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $165 target in Wednesday, October 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $165 target in Monday, December 3 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WDAY in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) rating on Wednesday, September 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $177 target. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Guggenheim reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Tuesday, August 21 report.

CITIC Securities Company Limited provides various financial services and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through Investment Banking, Brokerage, Trading, Asset Management, and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers investment banking services, including equity, debt, and structured financing services; and fund raising and financial advisory services to a range of enterprises and other institutional clients.