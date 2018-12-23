Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 24,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,524 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $237.40M, up from 93,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon low-tech underbelly; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. IS GIVING A SUBSIDY TO AMAZON; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 6054.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc bought 133,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.45 million, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59M shares traded or 137.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 25,922 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ancora Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 14,852 shares. Rfg Advisory Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 7,591 shares. Wright Invsts Service, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,121 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited holds 0.28% or 27,152 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated accumulated 22,341 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Llc has 0.33% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ins Communications Tx owns 103,165 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Strategic Advisors Llc has invested 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Howland Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.38% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Regentatlantic Lc owns 43,915 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Llc, New York-based fund reported 53,594 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc reported 28,743 shares. Intll Sarl accumulated 22,800 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Regions holds 0.08% or 95,936 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agenus teams up with Gilead to develop five I-O therapies; shares up 72% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead’s (GILD) Harvoni and Descovy Get Approval in China – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gilead: Cheap Valuation For Great Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More Revenue Declines For Gilead? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $18.19 million activity.

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies initiated Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Wednesday, September 9. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $115 target. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, September 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, February 7 report. On Thursday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, June 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 31 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 12 by Mizuho. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, August 31 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 3 with “Outperform”.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $3.66 million were sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $2.32M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, August 21. $3.28 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Jassy Andrew R on Wednesday, August 15. 2,030 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.21M were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 16,964 shares valued at $27.69M was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Alibaba vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aegis names internet M&A potentials for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Institutional Investors Already Bailed – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why We Doubled Our Position In Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Amazon (AMZN) Is Working With Blockchain – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $5.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 109,907 shares to 45,177 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 38,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,208 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (THD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Williams Jones Associates Limited holds 51,789 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Polaris Greystone Financial Limited Liability holds 0.39% or 2,834 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 1.18% or 2,385 shares in its portfolio. Lau Assocs Ltd accumulated 742 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.21M shares. Btc Cap Management reported 4,685 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 284 shares. Amer Natl Insurance Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 29,070 shares. Conning reported 0.6% stake. King Luther Cap holds 226,813 shares or 3.43% of its portfolio. Rudman Errol M invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 777 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Sit Assocs owns 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,580 shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Axiom Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 27. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 22 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 24 report. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, October 27.