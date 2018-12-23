Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognex (CGNX) by 3.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 6,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,364 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.95M, down from 166,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 3.53 million shares traded or 126.13% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 34.58% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 84.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 44,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,387 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $647,000, down from 53,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59M shares traded or 137.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Among 21 analysts covering Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Cognex Corporation had 53 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 3 by Canaccord Genuity. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell” on Monday, May 7. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 4 by Canaccord Genuity. Bernstein initiated the shares of CGNX in report on Monday, June 6 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, December 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Neutral”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Friday, April 1 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 1. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CGNX in report on Tuesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 15 with “Hold”.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. SUN ANTHONY also sold $560,381 worth of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $321.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 2,089 shares to 8,653 shares, valued at $17.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $39.61 million for 38.86 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold CGNX shares while 106 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 0.09% more from 148.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 219,406 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Perigon Wealth Management Lc owns 5,389 shares. 122,151 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Shell Asset Company reported 0.12% stake. Schwab Charles Inv Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Parametric Port Limited Liability Company reported 205,166 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Assetmark invested in 1,437 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 570,479 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 20,373 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 4,900 shares. Ledyard National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 214 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,275 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 9.60 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $18.19 million activity.

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 4 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $79.0 target in Monday, August 28 report. Jefferies upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Friday, January 26 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Vetr on Monday, August 17. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 28 with “Hold”. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Thursday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 15. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 29 by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, September 5. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $85.0 target.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $955.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (CSJ) by 19,483 shares to 38,596 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENLK) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weatherstone Capital reported 6,820 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company has 0.99% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 402,492 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 233,361 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.38% or 1.34M shares. Hudock Cap Gru reported 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cibc World Markets has invested 0.24% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Diligent Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2,756 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 3.39 million shares. Fdx holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 18,810 shares. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 147,199 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 650 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 1.13% or 21,550 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 989,328 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 875,659 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.