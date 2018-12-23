Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) stake by 69.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 81,387 shares as Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)’s stock declined 22.58%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 35,068 shares with $1.54 million value, down from 116,455 last quarter. Douglas Dynamics Inc now has $780.46M valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 158,826 shares traded or 42.03% up from the average. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 5.11% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW)

Among 6 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Olin had 9 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Thursday, November 1 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Monday, October 15. The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 11. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, August 2. See Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Olin Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 142.57 million shares or 0.04% more from 142.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ci Invs owns 134,700 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 164,557 shares stake. 164,248 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Management stated it has 33,297 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2.11 million are held by Aqr Cap Management Limited. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs invested in 0% or 14,758 shares. Fruth Invest Management reported 59,575 shares stake. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 197,498 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.04% or 39,200 shares. 962,982 are owned by Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 81,996 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 6.24M shares traded or 126.61% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 42.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.49% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $970,270 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $546,750 was bought by BOGUS DONALD W. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $99,220 was bought by SAMPSON JOHN MAURICE. The insider Sutton Scott McDougald bought 15,000 shares worth $324,300.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 4.13 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity. Young Robert J bought $40,775 worth of stock or 1,165 shares. Janik James L sold $1.12M worth of stock. Sievert Jonathon P. also sold $51,960 worth of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) shares.