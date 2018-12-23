Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lifted General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake; Ford Motor Co (F)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Ford Motor Co (F) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 337 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 400 sold and trimmed holdings in Ford Motor Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.87 billion shares, down from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ford Motor Co in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 2 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 84 Reduced: 316 Increased: 244 New Position: 93.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 18.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc acquired 20,664 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 130,271 shares with $4.39 million value, up from 109,607 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $46.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 21.38 million shares traded or 52.93% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Mechan Controls Plc GM Statement; 09/05/2018 – S.KOREA TO PROVIDE RESEARCH FUNDING FOR SUPPLIERS OF GM, OTHER S.KOREAN CARMAKERS – MINISTRY; 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford; 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB ASK GM TO PLEDGE NO EXIT FOR 10 YEARS: YONHAP; 01/04/2018 – A top executive at GM’s self-driving car company Cruise is out after six months:; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS COMMENTS ON LAYOFFS AT LORDSTOWN, OHIO PLANT; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK SAYS ONE GM WAS SUSPENDED; CBI REGISTERED CASES; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS MARCH QTR RETAIL LOAN, LEASE ORIGS $10.8B; 08/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @RamTrucks & @ChevyTruck’s Deep Discounts Signal an Old-Pickup Price War ‘Still room to up the ante’ $GM; 13/04/2018 – GM CUTS SEVERAL HUNDRED JOBS AT OHIO PLANT AS CAR SALES CONTINUE TO SLIDE- CNBC

Among 7 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. General Motors had 10 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 4 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 3. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 6 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of GM in report on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GM in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 17 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bluefin Trading Ltd has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Synovus Corp invested in 16,681 shares. 888,570 were accumulated by Schroder Management Grp Incorporated. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.08% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 565 are owned by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Meritage Port Management reported 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Argyle Mngmt reported 74,700 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 97,603 shares. Kingstown Cap Mngmt LP reported 7.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First Hawaiian Bank owns 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 8,618 shares. Cap invested in 14.28M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0.33% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 17,233 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc has 83,187 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 4.73% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company for 33.04 million shares. Asset Management Advisors Llc owns 416,600 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabalex Capital Management Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The New York-based Pzena Investment Management Llc has invested 1.84% in the stock. White Pine Investment Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 377,364 shares.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $32.02 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, makes, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. It has a 5.19 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

