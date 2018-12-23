Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (ALNY) by 76.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.25 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 1.45M shares traded or 64.57% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 40.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 08/05/2018 – ALNY: PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWS CNS DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS; 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 07/05/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adrf (GSK) by 14.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 11,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58M, up from 77,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adrf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 4.57 million shares traded or 34.18% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 8.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 09/03/2018 – GSK NIGERIA APPOINTS BHUSHAN AKSHIKAR AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – Times of India: GSK may sell Horlicks to fund Novartis deal; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CFO DINGEMANS TO RETIRE, STEP DOWN IN MAY ’19; 12/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Agreement Follows Strategic Review of Rare Disease Unit; 18/04/2018 – GSK: FURTHER SUBMISSIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES EXPECTED IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – GSK – FLURIX TETRA EFFICACY AGAINST MODERATE-TO-SEVERE INFLUENZA WAS 77.6%; 26/04/2018 – lnSysBio, LLC Announces Extension of Collaboration With GSK on Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Asthma; 30/03/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: O’Neill Properties to close soon on $50M+ deal for GSK property; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES, EST. 1.97B; 24/05/2018 – GSK May Look at Merger Options for Indian Unit -The Economic Times

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $591.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc C Non Voting Shar by 331 shares to 9,009 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,665 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp.

Among 19 analysts covering GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. GlaxoSmithKline had 34 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Buy”. The stock of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 20 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, December 9. On Wednesday, January 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Bryan Garnier & Cie to “Buy”. BNP Paribas downgraded GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) on Wednesday, September 14 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 14 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Monday, December 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 12 by Argus Research. The stock of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 5 by BNP Paribas. Berenberg upgraded the shares of GSK in report on Friday, May 26 to “Buy” rating.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $469.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obseva Sa by 135,000 shares to 535,000 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 198,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tricida Inc.

Among 26 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 124 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Thursday, October 6 report. Barclays Capital reinitiated it with “Overweight” rating and $105 target in Thursday, September 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, September 7. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Nomura. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 16. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 20 report. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 8. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $184 target in Monday, August 31 report. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, February 9.

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-2.09 earnings per share, down 41.22% or $0.61 from last year’s $-1.48 per share. After $-2.43 actual earnings per share reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.99% EPS growth.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.57 million activity. MARAGANORE JOHN sold 50,000 shares worth $5.27 million.