Chartist Inc increased its stake in T J X Cos Inc (TJX) by 0.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 8 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $282.07 million, up from 2,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in T J X Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77 million shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 249.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 199,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,994 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $75.31 million, up from 79,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cincinnati Insur Company invested 1.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 14,725 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated has 0.29% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 6,026 shares. Colony Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Lc reported 1,904 shares. Joel Isaacson & Comm Llc reported 0.04% stake. Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Ltd accumulated 2.79 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) reported 427 shares stake. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 372,906 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associates. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 138,533 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Sather Fin Grp Inc Inc holds 1.21% or 53,474 shares. Suncoast Equity Management reported 2,025 shares. South Street Advisors Limited holds 2.13% or 122,050 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $227.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 20 (IWO) by 303 shares to 4,520 shares, valued at $972.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,737 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Bank (KBE).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What TJX Companies Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is TJX Companies Retail Royalty? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why TJX Companies Stock Lost 11% in November – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy TJX On The Dip? Our AI Quant Models Are Saying ‘Yes’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TJX Companies: Good Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $24.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 344,812 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $60.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 3,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,236 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett Platt (NYSE:LEG).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cloud stocks gain on Salesforce earnings – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in December – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, TripAdvisor, Adobe and Stamps.com – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Highest-Growth Stocks in Today’s Market – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Taking A Trade Break: Weak Overseas Data Center Stage Despite Solid Retail Sales – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. Ricks David A bought $19,607 worth of stock or 75 shares. $2.73M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20. 12,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $2.94 million on Thursday, November 1.