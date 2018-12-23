Long Pond Capital Lp increased Belmond Ltd (BEL) stake by 349.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp acquired 1.39M shares as Belmond Ltd (BEL)’s stock rose 7.44%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 1.79M shares with $32.64M value, up from 397,848 last quarter. Belmond Ltd now has $2.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 4.08 million shares traded or 126.09% up from the average. Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) has risen 46.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%

Glenview State Bank Trust increased Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) stake by 46.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Glenview State Bank Trust acquired 10,045 shares as Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The Glenview State Bank Trust holds 31,593 shares with $1.93M value, up from 21,548 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd. now has $49.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.20% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO

Among 8 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 26 by Jefferies. HSBC upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, November 26 report. Citigroup maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, October 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 11 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by UBS. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Asset Management holds 10,377 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 1.43M shares or 0.8% of the stock. Regent Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,652 shares. Oppenheimer invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 4,336 are owned by Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Broderick Brian C accumulated 4,804 shares. 11,000 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Llc. 367,993 are owned by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Co. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 107,712 shares stake. Quadrant Management Ltd Co invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Edgar Lomax Co Va has invested 0.57% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shine Investment Advisory Service Inc holds 3,169 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or holds 1.77% or 94,638 shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Does Schlumberger’s Share Price Slump Below Crisis Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes, a GE Company vs. Schlumberger Limited – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) – Keeping It Close At Peloton Technologies With ‘Advanced Cruise Control’ – Benzinga” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Glenview State Bank Trust decreased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 6,300 shares to 197,284 valued at $9.60 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 3,400 shares and now owns 32,418 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. 60,000 shares valued at $3.40 million were sold by AYAT SIMON on Monday, September 24. On Thursday, September 6 the insider MARKS MICHAEL E bought $482,480.

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased Jbg Smith Pptys stake by 200,879 shares to 2.21 million valued at $81.38 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP) stake by 162,934 shares and now owns 2.36M shares. Paramount Group Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Belmond (NYSE:BEL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Belmond had 3 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) on Friday, August 17 with “Underweight” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of BEL in report on Tuesday, July 3 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 10 by Jefferies.