Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) formed H&S with $22.55 target or 9.00% below today’s $24.78 share price. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) has $550.10 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 247,441 shares traded or 116.40% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has declined 15.51% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds; 16/04/2018 Global Brass Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

If Bancorp Inc (IROQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.60, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 2 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 5 sold and decreased positions in If Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 827,342 shares, down from 834,427 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding If Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

More notable recent IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IF Bancorp announces stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IF Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “TC Pipelines’ (TCP) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Grab TC PipeLines (TCP) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form S-1/A Iconic Brands, Inc. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. for 48,250 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 310,174 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 0.35% invested in the company for 196,713 shares. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.15% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,470 shares.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $72.52 million. The firm offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It has a 43.57 P/E ratio. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 3,307 shares traded or 95.45% up from the average. IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) has risen 11.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.38% the S&P500. Some Historical IROQ News: 26/04/2018 – Department Examining if Bank Pushed Participants in Low-Cost 401(k) Plans Into More Expensive IRAs; 26/04/2018 – Department Also Probing if Bank’s Retirement-Plan Services Unit Pressed Customers to Buy In-House Funds; 19/04/2018 – DJ IF Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IROQ); 06/03/2018 MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TOO EARLY TO SAY IF BANK IS IN LINE WITH 2018 BUDGET; 30/04/2018 – IF Bancorp 3Q EPS 27c

Analysts await Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. BRSS’s profit will be $12.88 million for 10.68 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.68% negative EPS growth.