Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Novartis Ag (Adr) (NVS) stake by 1.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 26,578 shares as Novartis Ag (Adr) (NVS)’s stock rose 5.30%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 2.60M shares with $224.09M value, up from 2.57M last quarter. Novartis Ag (Adr) now has $194.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 3.94 million shares traded or 38.23% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/05/2018 – Novartis data at ASCO and EHA reinforce company’s commitment to reimagining cancer; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXPECTS COSENTYX TO BE IN LINE WITH FY CONSENSUS; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS M&A PRIORITIES ARE BOLT-ONS TO STRENGTHEN ONCOLOGY PIPELINE, STRENGTHEN PHARMACEUTICALS, CELL AND GENE THERAPIES AND DIGITAL AND DATA SCIENCE; 16/05/2018 – At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet on gene therapies; 22/03/2018 – Novartis : Tasigna (nilotinib) Approved for Pediatric Patients With Newly Diagnosed Ph+ CML-CP; 09/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE from @pharmalot on Cohen Novartis Trump connection:

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) stake by 60.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 30,700 shares as Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI)’s stock declined 5.98%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 19,900 shares with $592,000 value, down from 50,600 last quarter. Weingarten Rlty Invs now has $3.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.70 million shares traded or 171.65% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 9.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (NYSE:AIV) stake by 22,800 shares to 36,700 valued at $1.62M in 2018Q3. It also upped Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) stake by 6,600 shares and now owns 74,200 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weingarten Realty had 3 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. On Thursday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $7.05 million activity. RICHTER STEPHEN C sold $3.16 million worth of stock. Another trade for 126,730 shares valued at $3.89M was made by ALEXANDER ANDREW M on Thursday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 32 investors sold WRI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 91.96 million shares or 1.75% less from 93.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). The Michigan-based Comerica Bank has invested 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). 32,600 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 50,910 shares. Manufacturers Life Comm The holds 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 197,377 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Management Incorporated invested in 1.80M shares. Principal Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 532,391 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Moreover, Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 18,264 shares. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Swiss National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). 80,114 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Co. 12,987 were reported by Telos Capital Mngmt. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Chilton Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WRI’s profit will be $75.26 million for 10.69 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

