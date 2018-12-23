Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 122.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,410 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35M, up from 8,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 2.32 million shares traded or 72.37% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (MTZ) by 8.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 19,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,040 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.75M, up from 243,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 1.89M shares traded or 30.49% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 10.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold GPN shares while 152 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 147.41 million shares or 0.24% less from 147.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Co invested in 6,354 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 116,182 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 384,637 shares. Atria invested in 0.04% or 8,156 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.26% or 430,337 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 26,572 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.49% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 1.82 million shares. Psagot Inv House Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 12,700 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 17,784 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 192,996 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,786 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc owns 3,422 shares.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $548.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Etf Tr Ii by 21,878 shares to 63,055 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 5,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,950 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 insider sales for $13.56 million activity. Shares for $61,518 were sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I. Bready Cameron M also sold $7.38 million worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares. BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR had sold 3,125 shares worth $362,730. Another trade for 9,212 shares valued at $1.18M was sold by Green David Lawrence. The insider Sacchi Guido Francesco sold $1.90 million.

