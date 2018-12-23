Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 29,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,842 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.48M, down from 454,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 3.89M shares traded or 63.41% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 11,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,973 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.59 million, down from 112,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29 million shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Post-storm restart for Exxon’s Hibernia platform – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPY, AAPL and TSLA – Investorplace.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon makes 10th discovery off Guyana, raises resource estimate to 5B boe – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $462.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,520 shares to 16,932 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN) by 120,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sand Hill Ltd, California-based fund reported 73,332 shares. 31,692 are owned by Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Co. Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt has invested 1.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Btr Cap reported 0.88% stake. Waters Parkerson & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Williams Jones Assoc Limited Company accumulated 0.49% or 283,124 shares. 190,354 are owned by Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc. Olstein Cap Mgmt LP owns 43,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 1.04% or 205,964 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company stated it has 280,777 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,949 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Long Road Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 8,009 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 48,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Ltd holds 17,243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 990,615 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. The insider Rosenthal David S sold $614,337. $746,620 worth of stock was sold by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. 7,855 shares were sold by Schleckser Robert N, worth $619,861. 15,000 shares valued at $1.26 million were sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. The insider Hansen Neil A sold 2,798 shares worth $214,914. $757,284 worth of stock was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr on Wednesday, November 28.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by Piper Jaffray. As per Monday, October 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Conviction Buy” rating and $91 target in Friday, March 18 report. On Monday, December 11 the stock rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, October 31 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Tudor Pickering on Tuesday, January 26 to “Sell”. The rating was upgraded by Vetr on Thursday, August 20 to “Buy”. On Thursday, March 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, July 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, April 22 with “Hold”.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.28 million activity. $3.50M worth of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was sold by Anagnost Andrew.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) Down 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2018: ADSK,JBL,MU – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, MLM, ADSK – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Takes GPUs a Notch Ahead with Titan RTX – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Autodesk Stock Jumped 12% in November – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 639,915 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $86.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 501,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $39.42 million for 167.08 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,700.00% EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Autodesk Inc. had 141 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $150 target in Wednesday, March 7 report. Guggenheim maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Neutral” rating. Wedbush maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, November 30 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 30 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125.0 target in Sunday, September 3 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $136 target in Thursday, November 16 report. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, July 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Monday, August 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ADSK shares while 191 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 198.74 million shares or 3.16% less from 205.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of stated it has 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 17,092 are owned by Pitcairn Com. 134,907 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,210 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 1.15% or 2.59 million shares in its portfolio. Liberty Mutual Grp Incorporated Asset Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Manhattan Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Capital International Ltd Ca has invested 0.47% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Artemis Invest Llp has invested 0.28% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Enterprise Finance holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cap Rech Global Invsts invested in 0.3% or 6.67 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% or 65,120 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Com owns 28,216 shares.