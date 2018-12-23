Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 6.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 15,700 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Global Thematic Partners Llc holds 238,561 shares with $34.67M value, down from 254,261 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $45.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 3.56 million shares traded or 55.76% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

Cargurus Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:CARG) had a decrease of 17.57% in short interest. CARG’s SI was 4.10M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 17.57% from 4.97M shares previously. With 1.35 million avg volume, 3 days are for Cargurus Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:CARG)’s short sellers to cover CARG’s short positions. The SI to Cargurus Inc – Class A’s float is 7.94%. The stock decreased 5.49% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 1.19M shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has risen 12.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARG News: 23/05/2018 – CarGurus Survey Finds Most Car Owners Are Not Ready for Self-Driving Cars; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus Sees 2Q Rev $103M-$104M; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus 1Q Rev $98.7M; 18/05/2018 – CARGURUS AND AMVOQ ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND INVENTORY VISIBILITY FOR USED CAR DEALERS; 03/05/2018 – CARGURUS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.19 TO $0.21; 23/03/2018 – CarGurus Launches High-Efficiency Search Engine Marketing Product for Dealerships; 03/05/2018 – CARGURUS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $415 TO $418 MLN; 18/05/2018 – CARGURUS & AMVOQ IN DEAL FOR INVENTORY FOR USED CAR DEALERS; 22/03/2018 CARGURUS INC CARG.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $42; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus 1Q EPS 3c

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.39 billion. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. It has a 68.16 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased Mindbody Inc stake by 584,502 shares to 692,773 valued at $28.16M in 2018Q3. It also upped Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) stake by 646,211 shares and now owns 4.71 million shares. Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) was raised too.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 insider sales for $57.58 million activity. Shares for $2.14M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, November 14. $168,244 worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE on Wednesday, August 22. On Wednesday, October 31 Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $2.99 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 20,925 shares. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $21.64 million was made by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, November 15. TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS sold $2.03 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, December 3. Haney Carl P. sold $1.82 million worth of stock or 12,898 shares. On Friday, September 7 Demsey John sold $2.39M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 17,296 shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.53M for 20.69 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 11 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 21 by Citigroup. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, November 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by DA Davidson on Tuesday, August 21 to “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $165 target in Thursday, November 1 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 25. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 12 by JP Morgan.