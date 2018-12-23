Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 15.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.54% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12.66 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $107.50 million, up from 11.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 6.35 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has declined 2.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 66.3B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From ICICI Bank Ltd; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 7.60% OF SV CREDITLINE; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 12/04/2018 – INDIA AGENCY QUESTIONED 2 EXECUTIVES OF NUPOWER IN ICICI MATTER; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM EARNED 19.07 BLN RUPEES VS 15.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 30/05/2018 – ICICI ISSUES REVISED STATEMENT ON WHISTLE BLOWER ENQUIRY ON CEO

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 0.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.03 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $424.25 million, up from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 27,404 shares to 418,185 shares, valued at $18.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 35,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658,171 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

More news for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “This Tiny Marijuana Stock Could Be Better Prepared for the Coming Supply Glut Than Canopy Growth and Tilray – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” and published on December 12, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 7 analysts covering ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. ICICI Bank had 11 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Thursday, September 3. The stock has “Sell” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, August 19. The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 21. Jefferies upgraded the shares of IBN in report on Monday, October 30 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 21 to “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 26 by Standpoint Research. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks. The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, September 14 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Theleme Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 918,000 shares. Shayne Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,615 shares. Interest Value Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 638,836 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 473,390 shares. Arga Inv Ltd Partnership reported 21,525 shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Prns Ltd has 1.25% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Advisory Rech owns 2,152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il invested in 0.07% or 76,690 shares. 2,317 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Company. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.4% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 97,044 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capital Intl Ca holds 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 8,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Technologies’ Business Split: What You Need To Know (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow changes are coming, as United Technologies and DowDuPont head for breakups – MarketWatch” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies Corp.: The Underappreciated Value Of Complementarity – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 7,425 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $384.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).