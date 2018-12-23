Globeflex Capital LP Decreased Centene Del (CNC) Stake; Shorts at Consolidated Edison (ED) Lowered By 2.96%

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) had a decrease of 2.96% in short interest. ED’s SI was 13.98 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.96% from 14.41M shares previously. With 2.69 million avg volume, 5 days are for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)’s short sellers to cover ED’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 3.54M shares traded or 50.03% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has declined 6.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Globeflex Capital LP decreased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 43.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Globeflex Capital LP sold 9,866 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock declined 7.65%. The Globeflex Capital LP holds 12,957 shares with $1.88M value, down from 22,823 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $23.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 3.64M shares traded or 108.03% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC

Since June 30, 2018, it had 44 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $139,193 activity. 30 shares valued at $2,313 were bought by Sanchez Robert on Friday, November 30. Muccilo Robert bought 96 shares worth $7,067. 29 shares were bought by Moore Elizabeth D, worth $2,236. Shares for $4,769 were bought by McAvoy John. OATES JOSEPH P bought $540 worth of stock. Shares for $4,053 were bought by Shukla Saumil P. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,290 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, August 31.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.91 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 16.01 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Among 9 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Consolidated Edison had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 21 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 21. Citigroup maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) rating on Tuesday, October 16. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $80 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $77 target in Monday, July 16 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Monday, November 5. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, November 2 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Consolidated Edison’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Now # 2 Solar Energy Producer in North America – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Edison: Is The Surge Toward Safety And Income Threatened By Wildfires? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Quidel, Granite Construction, FireEye, Consolidated Edison, EnPro Industries, and Blueprint Medicines â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Utility Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.45 million activity. 15,000 shares were sold by DITMORE ROBERT K, worth $2.18M on Monday, September 10. 2,000 shares were sold by Williamson Keith H, worth $290,000. $659,500 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares were sold by Hunter Jesse N. $291,100 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares were sold by GEPHARDT Richard A. Shares for $395,700 were sold by BURKHALTER BRANDY. Shares for $553,090 were sold by BOWERS CHRISTOPHER D.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene announces new executive appointment and organizational enhancements – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC) Announces Updated 2019 Marketplace Enrollment Estimate – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene sees as much as 200K jump in peak enrollment next year – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene announces Cynthia Brinkley’s intent to retire in February 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene rolls out RxAdvance’s transformative pharmacy benefit model in Mississippi – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Centene had 12 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 24 by Leerink Swann. Bank of America maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Tuesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, October 2. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley.