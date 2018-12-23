Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 53.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 57,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.29M, up from 107,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98 million shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 52.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,593 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $955,000, up from 5,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.18. About 2.56 million shares traded or 107.00% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 23.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold DRI shares while 185 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 104.62 million shares or 0.24% more from 104.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 33,972 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 123,124 shares. 21,485 are held by Counselors. 297,117 were accumulated by Parametric Ltd. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 14,564 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 3,122 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 27,853 shares. Blair William & Com Il reported 8,458 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Fin National Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Moreover, Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Asset One Company Ltd holds 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 208,225 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 5,641 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 496,722 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $26.17 million activity.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $384.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EPOL) by 972,067 shares to 199,496 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 143,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,456 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).