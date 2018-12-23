Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $280,000, down from 6,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 204.88% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 56,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 600,148 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.32 million, down from 656,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 5.10 million shares traded or 115.36% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 0.12% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $66.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 2,947 shares to 8,593 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. $2.26 million worth of stock was sold by Spanos Mike on Wednesday, October 31. 5,500 shares valued at $587,364 were sold by Narasimhan Laxman on Thursday, October 4. On Tuesday, October 16 the insider Yawman David sold $1.29 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $384.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 105,233 shares to 727,998 shares, valued at $43.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EZA) by 57,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.38 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $170.51 million for 9.28 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $991,931 activity. ROLL PENELOPE F also sold $100,560 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares. Another trade for 6,990 shares valued at $120,947 was made by SIEGEL ERIC B on Wednesday, September 12. The insider Torre Bates Ann bought $156,960. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $801,000 was bought by deVeer R. Kipp.