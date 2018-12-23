Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 10.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 209,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $82.49M, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 2.10M shares traded or 68.64% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 330.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 17,327 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $925,000, up from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN

Among 10 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. had 35 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 24 by Wood. TD Securities maintained the shares of BAM in report on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 10. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 22 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, January 19, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 16 by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, October 2. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 10 by RBC Capital Markets.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 10,921 shares to 71,490 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 73,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Salley And Associate invested in 0.43% or 50,670 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity invested in 6.91% or 34,300 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Glenmede Na reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bbr Prtnrs Llc reported 7,340 shares. Bainco Investors has 115,816 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management Inc invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.5% or 36,036 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Ltd Liability invested in 57,837 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,963 shares. Loeb Ptnrs Corporation accumulated 10,655 shares. Essex Svcs owns 56,217 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Harber Asset Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 229,897 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

