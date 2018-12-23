Akanthos Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ocwen Finl Corp (OCN) by 37.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akanthos Capital Management Llc sold 404,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akanthos Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ocwen Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.24. About 1.98M shares traded. Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has declined 44.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OCN News: 02/04/2018 – Div Insur (MA): Division of Banks Announces Settlement over Deficient Loan Servicing Practices at Ocwen; 20/04/2018 – FTC: 20181004: Ocwen Financial Corporation; PHH Corporation; 13/03/2018 – Ocwen Participating in Two New York City Events to Help Homeowners; 04/05/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP OCN.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.5 FROM $4; 29/05/2018 – PHH CORP: HOLDER FILES SUIT IN NJ TO BLOCK OCWEN MERGER; 19/04/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL – GLEN A. MESSINA WILL ALSO BE APPOINTED AS A MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Ocwen’s Notes on Criteria Change; 02/05/2018 – OCWEN 1Q EPS 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C (2 EST.); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation Into PHH Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Ocwen Financial Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 76.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 15,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,313 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14 million shares traded or 85.35% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0% or 308 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 218,086 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A invested 0.71% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp invested in 116,530 shares. Chemical Natl Bank owns 23,669 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua Bancshares & Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.12% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Boltwood Cap accumulated 0.44% or 18,149 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 23,800 shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In accumulated 12,787 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 2,478 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benin Management owns 29,425 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 239,221 shares. Field And Main Bancshares owns 11,025 shares. King Luther Management reported 490,774 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) – TAC Adds New Air Freight Pricing Routes – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton: Buy Or Sell? – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Halliburton’s Upside Limited? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton: My Opinion After Third-Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Beaty Anne L. sold $43,838 worth of stock or 1,210 shares. The insider Brown James S sold $648,034.

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 25 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 25. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, October 22. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, June 28. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 20 by DA Davidson. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Buy” rating by Tudor Pickering on Friday, March 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Saturday, September 5.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $497.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 53,504 shares to 215,608 shares, valued at $23.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 11 analysts covering Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Ocwen Financial had 26 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Vetr downgraded Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) on Friday, August 28 to “Strong-Buy” rating. Wood maintained the shares of OCN in report on Tuesday, April 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Zacks given on Thursday, August 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by Vetr on Tuesday, September 8. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, October 25. The company was maintained on Friday, August 7 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 6 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Sell” rating by Compass Point on Tuesday, August 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 24 by Compass Point. As per Tuesday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

More notable recent Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ocwen bulls snooze through latest good news – Seeking Alpha” on January 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ocwen and Cambridge Credit Counseling Join Forces To Help Massachusetts Homeowners Better Afford Their Homes – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ocwen Financial Corporation Schedules Conference Call – 2nd Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2018. More interesting news about Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ocwen buying PHH Corp. for $360M; shares up 11% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ocwen Financial Completes Acquisition of PHH Corporation; Glen Messina Becomes President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.20 million activity.