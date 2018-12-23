Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 76.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 15,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,313 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14 million shares traded or 85.35% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 232.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 3,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,471 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $900,000, up from 1,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 2.17M shares traded or 132.04% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 9.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB)

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. Another trade for 15,989 shares valued at $648,034 was made by Brown James S on Thursday, September 20. Pope Lawrence J had sold 2,000 shares worth $93,680.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $497.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 879,022 shares to 299,012 shares, valued at $21.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $212.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5,512 shares to 6,931 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 4,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,672 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.06 million activity. SALAMONE DENIS J had sold 25,209 shares worth $4.53 million on Wednesday, September 5. $153,643 worth of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) was sold by Bojdak Robert J on Wednesday, November 14. 930 M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) shares with value of $153,264 were sold by Siddique Sabeth. Ledgett Richard H. Jr. sold $84,200 worth of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) on Friday, November 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q2.