Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 19.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 53,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,608 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.47 million, down from 269,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.93 million shares traded or 86.12% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 62.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 78.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 11,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $361,000, down from 14,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.85. About 2.94M shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 76.47% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.17 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $43.59M for 67.49 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold VEEV shares while 116 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 104.55 million shares or 0.67% more from 103.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 411,273 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 3.63M were reported by Fmr Ltd Co. Metropolitan Life reported 9,272 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 3,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 6,100 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa holds 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 4,375 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs accumulated 1,430 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 67 shares. Sg Americas reported 15,173 shares. Brown Advisory holds 55,219 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 3,350 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 10,525 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 5,773 shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $497.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 15,313 shares to 35,313 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 29 insider sales for $28.50 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Wallach Matthew J, worth $958,823 on Wednesday, July 11. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $4.47M was sold by Cabral Timothy S. 538 shares valued at $53,020 were sold by MATEO ALAN on Saturday, December 1. On Saturday, December 1 the insider Lequient Frederic sold $137,477. $91,660 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was sold by SEKHRI PAUL J on Monday, June 25. On Tuesday, July 10 CODD RONALD E F sold $798,647 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 10,000 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Veeva Systems had 74 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Friday, August 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, August 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 26 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, November 23 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Friday, May 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $40 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 5 by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 6 report.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $19.32 million activity. Shares for $458,810 were sold by Carges Mark T. The insider SULLIVAN GODFREY sold $1.10M. St. Ledger Susan sold 3,498 shares worth $379,620. 23,572 shares valued at $2.94 million were sold by Merritt Douglas on Tuesday, September 11. $2.40 million worth of stock was sold by Tully Timothy on Tuesday, September 11. $1.34M worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares were sold by STEIN LEONARD R.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $212.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 9,455 shares to 17,961 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 8,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Among 48 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Splunk Inc had 216 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102.0 target in Thursday, February 22 report. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 2. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Friday, May 27 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 2 by Northland Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Monday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 24 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 245.45% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. SPLK’s profit will be $23.65 million for 143.52 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% EPS growth.