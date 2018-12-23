Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Sanmina (SANM) by 28.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 37,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,600 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67 million, down from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Sanmina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 887,712 shares traded or 117.83% up from the average. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has declined 18.72% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 3,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.62 million, down from 19,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Apology Tour Continues; Irwin Gotlieb Retires; Cereal’s Sugary Bet; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel talked about Facebook at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – But the greater loss may be the trust of Facebook users, tech investor Roger McNamee told CNBC’s “Squawk Alley.”; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours; 24/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IF FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Didn’t Do Enough to Prevent Its Tools “From Being Used for Harm”; 23/03/2018 – Chief ‘s ‘hubris’ steered Cambridge Analytica towards Facebook scandal; 25/04/2018 – The revelations, alongside changing privacy regulations in Europe, have cast doubt around Facebook’s business model of targeted advertising; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – FOLLOWING ZIENTS’S APPOINTMENT BOARD WILL CONSIST OF SEVEN INDEPENDENT, NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS OUT OF NINE TOTAL DIRECTORS

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $45.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 178,854 shares to 507,331 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 11,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,128 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN).

Among 11 analysts covering Sanmina-SCI Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Sanmina-SCI Corporation had 34 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 2 by Argus Research. On Tuesday, July 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Neutral”. The stock of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, September 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, August 30. The stock of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Thursday, October 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, May 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Monday, December 18.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,819 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold SANM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 61.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 62.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,293 shares. Cwm Ltd Company has 27 shares. Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 72,043 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 9,949 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 22,431 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) or 98 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). The Germany-based Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has invested 0.77% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Skyline Asset Mngmt Lp has 1.45% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,080 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% or 409,655 shares. Donald Smith And Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.43M shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Argus Research. Monness maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22500 target in Thursday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 27 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Friday, September 23. Jefferies maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 28. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $145 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $170 target. Goldman Sachs maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, July 30. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $110 target. As per Thursday, April 28, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. 37,982 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.74 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. On Monday, August 13 Cox Christopher K sold $1.92M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 10,600 shares. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $117,840. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $9.94M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, August 14. Taylor Susan J.S. also sold $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 15. The insider Wehner David M. sold $2.00 million.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Academy Management Tx invested in 3.88% or 94,505 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.43% or 2.27 million shares. Great Lakes Lc holds 0.23% or 50,818 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,905 shares. Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 13,058 were reported by Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability Company. Ally has 80,000 shares. Moreover, Altimeter Cap Limited Partnership has 4.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 640,100 shares. Bain Pub Equity Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horan Cap reported 4.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tyvor Ltd Llc holds 0.65% or 20,490 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney &, a New York-based fund reported 51,806 shares. Gvo Asset Management Ltd reported 72,152 shares. Pinnacle Prns stated it has 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Td Ltd Liability owns 660 shares.