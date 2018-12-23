Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,000 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $136.79M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $230.49. About 1.70M shares traded or 56.83% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 10.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 94,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 845,060 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $75.14M, down from 939,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 2.09M shares traded or 90.04% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ULTA shares while 182 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 49.89 million shares or 2.73% less from 51.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tremblant Group Inc has 0.16% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 11,555 shares. Moore Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.3% or 50,000 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation reported 20,335 shares. Atria Lc holds 6,946 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 99,308 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.04% or 29,336 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Factory Mutual Insur has 0.35% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Rmb Management Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 739 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 36,757 shares. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Inc Nc has invested 0.29% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Investment has 0.9% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,120 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $21.15 million activity. Eck Dennis K had sold 35,000 shares worth $10.05 million. Shares for $36,313 were sold by Halligan Catherine Ann on Monday, September 17.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 191,000 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $1.42B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 1.58 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 719,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CDW’s profit will be $172.48 million for 16.81 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ativo Lc holds 0.5% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Art Advsr Limited Com invested in 7,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parkside National Bank invested in 0% or 60 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 79,007 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fund Mngmt Sa has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Group One Trading LP has 1,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens Lp owns 11,788 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp owns 0.08% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 17,231 shares. 20,662 are held by Axa. North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 4.53M are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company. Pggm Investments owns 220,300 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 238,478 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 24,260 shares to 230,260 shares, valued at $47.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 19,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,410 shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

