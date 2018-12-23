Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 43.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 12,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,822 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 701,114 shares traded or 142.55% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 60.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 33,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,408 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.02M, up from 55,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 2.26M shares traded or 186.23% up from the average. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has risen 15.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System

Among 9 analysts covering Street Capital Group (NYSE:MAIN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Street Capital Group had 22 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, February 27. FBR Capital downgraded the shares of MAIN in report on Friday, January 20 to “Mkt Perform” rating. National Securities maintained Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) on Friday, August 7 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) earned “Neutral” rating by Janney Capital on Wednesday, April 27. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, January 9 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Thursday, August 11 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 3 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 11 by Zacks. The stock of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 26 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Outperform” on Friday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.71, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 11.91 million shares or 0.81% more from 11.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Heritage Wealth owns 3,000 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 37,607 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Van Eck Corp owns 456,335 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.41% or 27,354 shares. Invesco reported 142,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 81,083 shares. Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc owns 783 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated holds 0% or 14,200 shares. First City Capital Mgmt owns 0.31% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 12,000 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Cetera Advsrs Llc owns 16,900 shares. Clearbridge Llc holds 300,430 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.77 million shares or 1.87% more from 59.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 1.20 million shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 4,235 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. 46,952 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. One Trading Limited Partnership owns 1,766 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Co stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.47% or 650,361 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 478,056 shares. Moreover, Caxton Assoc Lp has 0.04% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 8,986 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 6,613 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 5.06M shares. Shelton owns 0.02% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 5,432 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Mckinley Management Ltd Company Delaware reported 0.03% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 860,708 shares.