Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 84.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 24,918 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Geller Family Office Services Llc holds 4,491 shares with $621,000 value, down from 29,409 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 86.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 20,930 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 3,400 shares with $207,000 value, down from 24,330 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $49.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Allergan Plc stake by 6,794 shares to 32,349 valued at $6.16M in 2018Q3. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 56,239 shares and now owns 370,239 shares. Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) was raised too.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was bought by MARKS MICHAEL E on Thursday, September 6. On Monday, September 24 AYAT SIMON sold $3.40M worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 60,000 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by HSBC on Monday, November 26 to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, July 23 with “Buy”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, October 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $72 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regent Invest Ltd Liability Co invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,183 shares stake. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 26,836 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.2% or 113,061 shares. Jones Cos Lllp holds 0% or 10,457 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Mgmt Inc holds 0.71% or 41,416 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt reported 13,900 shares. The Connecticut-based Halsey Assocs Ct has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Citigroup Inc accumulated 2.19M shares. Oakbrook Lc invested 1.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Investment Advsrs invested in 0.38% or 6,005 shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 0.42% or 18,424 shares. Bain Cap Pub Equity Ltd Liability Corporation reported 114,482 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 59,200 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.61 million for 21.25 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 477,274 shares. Mathes Company invested in 31,842 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Artisan Prtnrs Lp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.62 million shares. Staley Cap Advisers has 2.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Comgest Invsts Sas has 2.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 651,700 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,250 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 66,449 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 63,847 shares stake. Leisure Cap Management has 15,638 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 292,831 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 24.19M shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 135,662 are owned by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Moreover, Private Wealth Advsr has 1.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,419 shares. 157,805 were reported by Arvest Bankshares Trust Division.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, July 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Kapusta Ronald A had sold 7,899 shares worth $1.08M. $4.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Sneed Michael E on Friday, November 23. Shares for $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. The insider Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million. The insider Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M. PEREZ WILLIAM D also bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. 2,000 shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES, worth $268,731.