Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) At $16.44 Forms Top; Brunswick (BC) SI Decreased By 4.45%

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) formed multiple top with $17.26 target or 5.00% above today’s $16.44 share price. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) has $989.12 million valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 537,908 shares traded or 148.71% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 4.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M), Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) had a decrease of 4.45% in short interest. BC’s SI was 3.28 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.45% from 3.44M shares previously. With 721,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)’s short sellers to cover BC’s short positions. The SI to Brunswick Corporation’s float is 3.81%. The stock decreased 5.82% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 2.35M shares traded or 139.09% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 13.48% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.25 million for 12.84 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick had 4 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, August 13 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BC in report on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It has a 36.44 P/E ratio. It serves independent boat builders and end users, as well as local, state, and foreign governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Sport Jet, Mercury Jet Drive, Mercury Diesel, Sea Pro, Axius, Zeus, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine Supply, Payne's Marine Group, BLA, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brand names.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $507,502 activity. The insider FERNANDEZ MANUEL A bought 13,235 shares worth $702,597. Pfeifer John C sold 5,446 shares worth $364,620. STAYER RALPH C bought $169,525 worth of stock.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Corporation names Brenna Priesser, President â€“ Business Acceleration – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brunswick joint venture completes investment in Sea Machines Robotics – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Hizer Named President â€“ Crestliner Boats NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick Corporation Elects Lauren Patricia Flaherty to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Corporation: This 6.625% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

