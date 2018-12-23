Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 1.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 6,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 573,531 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.24 million, up from 567,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 17.27M shares traded or 164.71% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 05/04/2018 – THIRTEEN BIG MUTUAL FUND FIRMS AGREE WITH NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL TO BOOST DISCLOSURES TO RETAIL INVESTORS; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N – INVESTING IN NEW TALENTS, INCLUDING KEY HIRES DURING THE QTR TO OVERSEE INVESTMENT STRATEGY, CONSULT RELATIONS AND TRADING- CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – 60AB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 14UV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 16LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – 94PC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 51UO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – 88VD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – 93HT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 4,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.28 million, down from 102,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 55,015 shares to 58,676 shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 578 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Among 25 analysts covering The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), 11 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation had 91 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, January 19. Jefferies maintained the shares of BK in report on Monday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on Thursday, June 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, March 6. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, May 29 by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, July 11 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, January 18. The company was maintained on Monday, October 10 by .

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BK shares while 342 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 808.18 million shares or 1.01% less from 816.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp has 0.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 9,400 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 523,480 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Com Adv holds 0.42% or 22,721 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd invested in 10,672 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bluemar Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.37% or 67,875 shares. Moreover, Td Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 2,303 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 16,306 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department holds 0% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd stated it has 71,226 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 8,835 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 5,272 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 610,519 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc holds 0.06% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 1.33M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. L And S Advisors invested in 137,903 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Co reported 317,899 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa holds 2.76% or 284,660 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Inc has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Inv Limited Liability owns 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,330 shares. David R Rahn & Assocs holds 3,145 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division holds 2.18% or 142,023 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 85,980 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.78% stake. New York-based Trb Advsrs Lp has invested 20.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hills Savings Bank & Com accumulated 71,585 shares. Stellar Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 42,554 shares. Stralem & Inc reported 101,277 shares or 3.44% of all its holdings. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.29% or 19,712 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 86,928 shares or 2.58% of the stock.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 7. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, November 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 23 by Tigress Financial. The company was initiated on Thursday, December 22 by Piper Jaffray.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C, worth $422,000. 203,418 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.45 million was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M on Friday, August 31.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $208.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matrls. (NYSE:MLM) by 2,690 shares to 14,650 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.