Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Wednesday, October 24. See Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) latest ratings:

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) stake by 2.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 42,830 shares as Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)’s stock rose 41.80%. The Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 1.59M shares with $17.60M value, down from 1.63 million last quarter. Barrick Gold Corp now has $15.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 33.50 million shares traded or 69.72% up from the average. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) has risen 1.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ABX News: 09/05/2018 – BARRICK INVESTS IN MIDAS GOLD TO ADVANCE STIBNITE GOLD PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – COMPANY’S CONSOLIDATED 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 13/05/2018 – GLENCORE & BARRICK EXPECT TO GET PROSPECTING LICENSE; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Barrick Gold To ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Stable; 19/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of María Ignacia Benítez as Independent Director; 23/04/2018 – Barrick Gold earnings helped by higher gold prices; 29/05/2018 – BARRICK SAYS SHANDONG JV HAS EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Glencore, Barrick expect prospecting licence for Tanzania nickel project; 24/04/2018 – Barrick Announces Dividend

Among 6 analysts covering Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barrick Gold had 7 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. TD Securities upgraded Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) on Tuesday, September 25 to “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The stock of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 6 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 30 to “Sector Perform”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 29 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ABX’s profit will be $140.35 million for 27.33 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Barrick Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities , residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. It has a 5.62 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 0 investors sold Chimera Investment Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 996,992 shares or 0.06% less from 997,563 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 64,732 shares. Nfc Invs Limited Liability Company owns 910,497 shares. Huntington Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz has 0.04% invested in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) for 21,762 shares.