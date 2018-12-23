Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl Com (SYF) by 7.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 9,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,140 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.53B, down from 121,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 12.51M shares traded or 98.88% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (GT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,800 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $533.29M, up from 22,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 5.12M shares traded or 46.53% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video)

Among 30 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $100.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 525 shares to 12,093 shares, valued at $522.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Lgi Homes Inc Com (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 24.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.7 per share. SYF’s profit will be $625.28M for 6.47 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.40% negative EPS growth.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8897.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 655,104 shares to 176,050 shares, valued at $12.68B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.52M shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Among 14 analysts covering Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

