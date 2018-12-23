Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 56.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.16M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $225.58M, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $60.72. About 1.25 million shares traded or 61.80% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 12.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 3.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 733,545 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.35 million, up from 708,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88M shares traded or 89.96% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3,300 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fd D by 394,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 804,919 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Market (MSD).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 12, 2018 : FE, QQQ, INTC, CZR, SRE, GE, CTL, F, MSFT, T, CMCSA, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Applied Materials Inc. had 145 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 29. As per Friday, May 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 10 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 25 by CLSA. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Friday, August 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by CLSA given on Thursday, December 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, December 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, November 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Needham.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 35,729 shares. Moreover, Department Mb Bankshares N A has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.99% or 54,977 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Assetmark owns 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 36,016 shares. Alyeska Inv Gru LP reported 280,298 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 15.03 million shares. 18,569 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund. General Invsts accumulated 203,652 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 316,491 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Srb holds 0.05% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 12,540 shares. Paradigm Asset accumulated 32,530 shares. Patriot Wealth Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 185,568 shares. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GRA shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.20 million shares or 1.03% more from 56.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has 0.08% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Us Fincl Bank De owns 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 2,303 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 187,232 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Co invested in 1.01 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.99M shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt owns 378,698 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co has 4,591 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs has invested 0.1% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Landscape Cap Limited Company reported 9,446 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 357,214 shares. Los Angeles Equity Rech owns 0.23% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 614,361 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 48,807 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 95,163 shares.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $92.36 million activity.

More recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ex-Goldman Sachs employee pleads guilty to insider trading – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Grace Announces 2019 FCC Catalysts Pricing Actions NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 17 analysts covering W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. W. R. Grace & Co had 43 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) rating on Monday, March 7. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $82 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 15 report. The rating was maintained by Monness Crespi on Thursday, April 28 with “Buy”. The stock of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 8 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was initiated by Vertical Research with “Buy” on Friday, May 26. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, May 16 to “Buy”. The stock of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 11 report.