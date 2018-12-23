Willis Investment Counsel increased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 35.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel acquired 25,300 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 96,600 shares with $21.81 million value, up from 71,300 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs

Graham Holdings Company (GHC) formed multiple bottom with $579.50 target or 8.00% below today’s $629.89 share price. Graham Holdings Company (GHC) has $3.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $629.89. About 60,620 shares traded or 152.26% up from the average. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 14.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Television Broadcasting Revenue $108.8M; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 03/04/2018 – Curtis and DeWitte Named CEOs of Graham Healthcare Group; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated accumulated 59,420 shares. First State Bank Of Newtown reported 52,430 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton invested in 2.69% or 23,603 shares. Torray Ltd Llc invested in 129,661 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Broderick Brian C accumulated 49,319 shares. Amer Intl Grp stated it has 1.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westpac Bk Corporation owns 459,263 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rhumbline Advisers has 8.03 million shares. L S Advisors Incorporated reported 76,636 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And reported 107,733 shares. Paloma Comm accumulated 373,700 shares. 40.13 million were accumulated by Natl Bank Of America De. Shapiro Management Ltd Llc owns 599,394 shares. Parthenon Limited Com reported 30,464 shares stake.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 21. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, November 14. UBS has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Tuesday, November 27 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, November 27. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup.

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) stake by 17,400 shares to 86,700 valued at $14.48M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stake by 38,500 shares and now owns 267,000 shares. Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was reduced too.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of stock was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million worth of stock.