Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 78.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 2,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,275 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $815,000, up from 3,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 3.29M shares traded or 77.34% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 48.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 55,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,676 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.97 million, down from 113,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $272.21. About 951,735 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.58 EPS, up 21.77% or $0.64 from last year’s $2.94 per share. GWW’s profit will be $201.63 million for 19.01 P/E if the $3.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.19 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.56% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.40 million activity. The insider Tapia Eric R sold $518,784. Shares for $5.52 million were sold by HOWARD JOHN L on Wednesday, August 22.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 568,696 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $31.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 11,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 311 are held by Johnson Fincl Incorporated. 4,632 were accumulated by Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp. Ellington Management Ltd Llc holds 0.1% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 1,000 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,018 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj And reported 58,392 shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,033 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Company owns 1,678 shares. Trexquant Investment LP reported 0.39% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Blackrock holds 3.24M shares. Comerica Inc invested 0.08% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,645 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The accumulated 0.02% or 48,921 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 0.06% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Coho accumulated 454,227 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 54,931 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

More important recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: W.W. Grainger, Inc. – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy WW. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) At $255.3? – Yahoo Finance” on March 03, 2018. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Vuzix, Trupanion, WW Grainger, Greenlight Capital Re, Golden Star Resources, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. W.W. Grainger had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 15 report. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 21. On Tuesday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, January 9 with “Sell”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GWW in report on Monday, May 15 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) rating on Monday, January 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $224.0 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 20. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 18 to “Sell”. As per Wednesday, July 19, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Insider Buys Of The Week: Aramark, Royal Caribbean, Valero Energy – Yahoo Finance” on December 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on November 29, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “2 Travel and Leisure Stocks to Buy – GuruFocus.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Deep-Value Stocks to Invest In – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Trashed Stocks to Buy for Fundamental Strength – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. had 83 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Monday, November 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, December 21. Tigress Financial maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Friday, November 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, November 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, January 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $165 target in Monday, September 24 report. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Susquehanna maintained the shares of RCL in report on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, January 19.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 45 investors sold RCL shares while 196 reduced holdings. only 90 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 143.34 million shares or 0.68% more from 142.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs reported 140,649 shares. Amp Cap Investors invested in 56,117 shares. Profund Advisors Lc holds 8,277 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 5,404 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eastern Financial Bank has 94,488 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. World Asset Management Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 17,000 shares. J Goldman Company Lp has 0.79% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 87,294 shares. Westfield Management Lp accumulated 52,865 shares. Emerald Advisers Inc Pa holds 0.1% or 21,932 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas reported 0.27% stake. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Limited has 1,900 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. South State Corp invested in 0.04% or 2,779 shares. Landscape Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.17% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Md Sass invested in 154,450 shares or 2.65% of the stock.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $329.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4,623 shares to 10,462 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,805 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).