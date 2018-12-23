Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) stake by 13.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 50,145 shares as Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)’s stock declined 22.05%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 434,891 shares with $17.10 million value, up from 384,746 last quarter. Rush Enterprises now has $1.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 524,360 shares traded or 158.22% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 33.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.73% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B

Among 3 analysts covering Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Arch Capital Group had 3 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 9. See Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) latest ratings:

07/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $34 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $28 New Target: $30 Maintain

09/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $95 New Target: $29 Maintain

More notable recent Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Beaten-Down Retail Stocks Set to Rebound in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How To YieldBoost Rush Enterprises From 1.4% To 16.7% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. Adopts $150 Million Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Rush Enterprises issues first cash dividend following strong second quarter – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Rush Enterprises sets $7 billion annual revenue goal – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) stake by 91,948 shares to 490,049 valued at $8.58M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) stake by 4,200 shares and now owns 23,300 shares. Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher Expands Service Offering With Buyout – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Horace Mann to Expand in Education Market With NTA Buyout – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher Expands in England With Pavey Group Buyout – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arch Insurance Announces Closing of Acquisition of McNeil & Co. – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher Buyout to Boost Captive Management Skills – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.37 billion. The Company’s Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It has a 13.4 P/E ratio. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.33 million activity. 7,000 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares with value of $196,415 were sold by Lillikas Yiorgos. Vollaro John D sold $315,644 worth of stock. 2,500 shares were bought by Posner Brian S, worth $56,124. 9,573 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares with value of $291,293 were sold by PETRILLO LOUIS T. $100,002 worth of stock was sold by Rippert Andrew on Thursday, November 15. $450,000 worth of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was sold by Hutchings W Preston on Wednesday, September 12.