Westwood Global Investments Llc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 11.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Westwood Global Investments Llc sold 27,746 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock declined 18.35%. The Westwood Global Investments Llc holds 224,261 shares with $9.90M value, down from 252,007 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $185.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98 million shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 17.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc acquired 11,200 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 73,507 shares with $16.59M value, up from 62,307 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.22B for 14.40 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 09, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “IBM Taps Samsung for Chip Manufacturing – Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Intel May Have Finally Pulled the Plug on This Boondoggle – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Undervalued According To DCF Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Report: TSMC won’t use full 7nm capacity in 1H19 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor had 2 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on Monday, July 2 to “Positive” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, November 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 22 shares. Reliant Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 4.58% stake. Filament Ltd holds 0.07% or 935 shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Corp accumulated 2,537 shares. Gradient Invests Lc accumulated 0.84% or 72,694 shares. Oakworth Cap has 77,238 shares. 95,431 are owned by Paradigm. Fil Ltd holds 1.05% or 3.15M shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department reported 46,295 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc owns 149,496 shares or 4.17% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Pa owns 26,395 shares. Kynikos LP has 8,636 shares. Horizon Ser Limited Liability Corp has 37,700 shares for 4.45% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 246,555 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 186,878 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9. $647,520 worth of stock was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 2. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 2. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, November 27. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $22000 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 23. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $182 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Wednesday, September 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Worst May Be Over For Apple’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Broadcom Ltd. stake by 2,306 shares to 51,870 valued at $12.80M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) stake by 68,001 shares and now owns 131,150 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.