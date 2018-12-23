Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) is expected to pay $0.13 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:GVA) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Granite Construction Inc’s current price of $39.30 translates into 0.33% yield. Granite Construction Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 13, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 1.25M shares traded or 144.39% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 33.41% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C

Ata Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Repres (NASDAQ:ATAI) had an increase of 29.59% in short interest. ATAI’s SI was 156,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 29.59% from 121,000 shares previously. With 164,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Ata Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Repres (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s short sellers to cover ATAI’s short positions. The SI to Ata Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Repres’s float is 2.67%. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.01. About 80,409 shares traded. ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has risen 128.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ATAI News: 19/03/2018 – ATA Inc 3Q Rev $48.6M; 19/03/2018 – ATA Inc 3Q EPS 34c; 19/03/2018 – ATA Reports Financial Results for Three- and Nine-Month Transition Periods Ended December 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Correct: ATA Inc 3Q EPS 17c, Not 34c; 21/03/2018 – Press Release / Announcement pursuant to Sec 5 ATA; 25/05/2018 – Decisiv’s Service Relationship Management Platform Renewed as ATA Featured Product; 01/05/2018 – ATA National Title Group Expands in Chicago Market with Greater Metropolitan Title Agency Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – ATA Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 26/03/2018 – ATA INC – ATA WILL BE GRANTED A 6-MONTH EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION PERIOD WITH BEIJING BIZTOUR DURING WHICH ATA WILL CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE; 18/04/2018 – ATA Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Nine-Month Transition Period Ended December 31, 2017

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It has a 24.17 P/E ratio. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.91, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 63 reduced holdings.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $174,581 activity. On Tuesday, November 27 Roberts James Hildebrand sold $57,805 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 1,100 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Granite Construction had 2 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, December 10. Canaccord Genuity maintained Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Friday, August 10 with “Buy” rating.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $23.13 million. The firm offers services for the creation and delivery of computer tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. It has a 0.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration.