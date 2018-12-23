Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 3,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,307 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.29M, up from 63,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74M shares traded or 136.54% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 18/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Tata Lockheed Martin sets up metal bonding facility in indigenisation push; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 07/05/2018 – PENTAGON, LOCKHEED AGREE ON CORROSION REPAIR PLAN: DOCUMENT; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 37.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 18,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.03M, up from 48,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 1.74 million shares traded or 83.30% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Lockheed Martin, Airbus Team Up to Supply a Tanker in Case the Air Force Needs One That Works – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 05, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Florida launch: SpaceX to send Lockheed-built satellite up with Harris Corp. tech – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Defending Your Lockheed Martin Shares – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Despite Air Force Concerns, Pentagon Says Space Force Is Affordable – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Japan eyes more F-35 stealth jets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 25. As per Wednesday, January 27, the company rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, January 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 19. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 30. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 23.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 26,917 shares to 180,770 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,342 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $13.89 million activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A sold $8.09 million worth of stock. Lavan Maryanne had sold 7,250 shares worth $2.35 million on Wednesday, July 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Capital Management reported 0.16% stake. Old Dominion Capital owns 2,224 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 57,800 are held by Canal Insurance Com. Hbk Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 43,920 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 0.13% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 528,870 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt reported 1,048 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 300 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 166,415 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 0.27% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 11,294 shares. 102,922 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Cibc World holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 143,580 shares. 83,963 are owned by Renaissance Gp Lc. Virtu Ltd Co invested in 5,637 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stadion Money Management Lc reported 3,854 shares. Eqis Cap Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 12,109 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 55 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, November 2. On Friday, May 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Wednesday, December 7 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 31 report. On Sunday, December 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. SunTrust downgraded the shares of VRSK in report on Thursday, August 3 to “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Friday, June 9. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) rating on Monday, August 21. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $90.0 target. RBC Capital Markets initiated it with “Sector Perform” rating and $88 target in Friday, January 20 report.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verisk Wins Innovation Award for Its EPIX Energy Insurance Platform – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verisk to acquire Rulebook for $87M – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk to Host Investor Day on Thursday, December 6, 2018, in New York City – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verisk To Acquire Rulebook For Insurance Pricing Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses from Camp Wildfire Will Be Between USD 6 Billion and USD 9 Billion – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold VRSK shares while 158 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 147.13 million shares or 0.61% more from 146.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,081 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 2,125 shares in its portfolio. Janney Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Westpac Corp holds 15,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 671,339 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 2.19% or 4.75M shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil Com owns 7,500 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc reported 13,729 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell Limited has 0.13% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has 220 shares. Jane Street Gru Inc holds 2,639 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 1.86 million shares. Griffin Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc has 241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson has 10,386 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 29 insider sales for $77.77 million activity. Shares for $360,541 were sold by McCarthy Vincent de P.. 18,756 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares with value of $2.31M were sold by Stephenson Scott G. $9.82 million worth of stock was sold by Thompson Kenneth E on Wednesday, July 11. Anquillare Mark V sold 53,125 shares worth $6.12M. The insider WRIGHT DAVID B sold $508,326. Grover David J. sold $1.15M worth of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Wednesday, September 12.