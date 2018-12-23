Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake; Noble PLC Has 1.09 Sentiment

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 23.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 2,500 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 8,100 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 10,600 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $339.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD

Noble Corp PLC (NE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 98 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 90 sold and reduced stakes in Noble Corp PLC. The funds in our database reported: 205.13 million shares, down from 209.70 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Noble Corp PLC in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 65 Increased: 56 New Position: 42.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $629.33 million. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 23, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 9.9% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc for 3.00 million shares. Caspian Capital Lp owns 1.00 million shares or 9.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 7.77% invested in the company for 14.23 million shares. The North Carolina-based Shah Capital Management has invested 3.96% in the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 659,460 shares.

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 34.48% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.30% EPS growth.

More recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noble Corp.: Expectations For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “Oil Is Cratering, Taking These Oil Stocks With It – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Corp.: December Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 10.44M shares traded or 74.34% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NE) has declined 13.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 04/04/2018 – NOBLE NAMES FRASER PEARCE AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXEC DIRECTOR; 15/04/2018 – Noble Group Creditors Are Said to Improve Offer to Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – RICHARD ELMAN, COMPANY’S FOUNDER, WILL BE APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO BOARD OF NEW NOBLE; 27/04/2018 – Goldilocks Holds 8.1% Stake in Noble; 17/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The UBS Global Oil And Gas Conference; 20/03/2018 – Noble Group: Richard Elman’s Resignation Took Effect Tuesday; 09/04/2018 – NOBLE FOUNDER ELMAN IS LARGEST SHAREHOLDER WITH AN 18% STAKE; 22/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – REFERS TO PROPOSED DISPOSAL BY UNIT, NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE, OF MARKETING & OFFTAKE DEAL TO TRICON DRY CHEMICALS LLC; 21/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – TERMS OF RSA PROVIDE FOR A STANDSTILL WITH RESPECT TO CREDITORS’ EXISTING SENIOR CLAIMS; 15/05/2018 – Noble: Timeline for Next Steps Depend on Discussions With Creditors, Shareholders, Regulator

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63 billion for 23.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 655,000 shares to 825,000 valued at $239.84 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 1,800 shares and now owns 6,800 shares. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was raised too.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba-backed bike-share considers bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Makes A Strong Move – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Lose-Lose Outcome – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Investors Come To Their Senses – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Considerable Upside For The Patient – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 13 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Friday, October 12 report. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Raymond James. JP Morgan maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, August 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $215 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 24 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 10 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by M Partners.