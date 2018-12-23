Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Enrgy Trnsfr Prt (ETP) by 73.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 37,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 13,175 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $293,000, down from 50,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Enrgy Trnsfr Prt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 1.38% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ETP News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 22/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER: PLANE THAT CRASHED IN HONDURAS NOT CEO’S; 02/04/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER: COMFORTABLE EDI TRANSACTIONS CAN BE EXCHANGED; 10/05/2018 – ETP WILL ASK FERC TO PLACE REST OF ROVER IN-SERVICE BY JUNE 1; 18/04/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER- PRICED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SERIES C PREFERRED UNIT OFFERING AT $25.00 PER UNIT RESULTING IN TOTAL PROCEEDS OF $450 MLN; 22/05/2018 – ETP SPOKESWOMAN RESPONDS TO REPORT IN HONDURAS PAPER ON CRASH; 10/05/2018 – ETP CEO: IF CO. GOES FOR SIMPLIFICATION, ETE WOULD ACQUIRE ETP; 20/03/2018 – Boost WTI Oil 3x Leverage Daily ETP Goes Above 50-D-MA; 10/05/2018 – ETP SAYS THERE WILL BE NO HOSTILE ACTION ON NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS; 23/05/2018 – Boost FTSE MIB 3x Leverage Daily ETP Goes Below 50D-MA

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 59.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa analyzed 6,750 shares as the company's stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $457,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92 million shares traded or 97.56% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $675.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class A by 1,395 shares to 2,263 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 22 analysts covering Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.45, from 0.67 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.67B for 17.86 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2.

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.