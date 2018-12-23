Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased Brookfield Asset Management Cl (BAM) stake by 55.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd acquired 30,350 shares as Brookfield Asset Management Cl (BAM)’s stock declined 1.95%. The Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd holds 85,460 shares with $3.81 million value, up from 55,110 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Cl now has $35.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 2.10M shares traded or 68.64% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 10.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Choate Investment Advisors sold 19,124 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Choate Investment Advisors holds 163,776 shares with $7.22 million value, down from 182,900 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $242.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mgmt had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAM in report on Friday, August 10 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 9.

Choate Investment Advisors increased Ishares Inc (EEMV) stake by 1.26 million shares to 1.81M valued at $90.04 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 4,704 shares and now owns 9,371 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was raised too.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. OLSON LAURIE J sold 10,214 shares worth $418,774. SUSMAN SALLY also sold $1.50M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Friday, July 20.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 23. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $37 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. Bank of America maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 1. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by BMO Capital Markets.