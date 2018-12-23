Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased Metlife Incorporated (MET) stake by 32.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 27,082 shares as Metlife Incorporated (MET)’s stock declined 13.12%. The Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd holds 55,611 shares with $2.60M value, down from 82,693 last quarter. Metlife Incorporated now has $38.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.36M shares traded or 69.85% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) stake by 22.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc acquired 5,806 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)’s stock declined 19.55%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 31,856 shares with $3.44 million value, up from 26,050 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc now has $11.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 2.04M shares traded or 48.95% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 9.48% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold DGX shares while 189 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 109.58 million shares or 1.19% less from 110.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability reported 7,175 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Co reported 0% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Ltd owns 6,890 shares. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 10,549 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 2,892 shares. Montgomery Investment Mngmt invested in 12,535 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 9,521 shares. 40,000 were reported by Sivik Global Ltd Company. Heartland Inc holds 0.54% or 75,475 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Inc reported 14,582 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 21,857 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Btim has invested 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $15.46 million activity. $7.47M worth of stock was sold by Cunningham Everett on Monday, July 2. On Tuesday, July 10 PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E sold $3.48M worth of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 30,780 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 20,625 shares to 43,822 valued at $4.94 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 4,481 shares and now owns 35,705 shares. Square Inc was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Quest Diagnostics Inc had 13 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Friday, November 30. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $90 target. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of DGX in report on Friday, September 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, November 30 report. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $107 target in Friday, November 30 report. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 10 report.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30B for 7.32 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has 0.41% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Flippin Bruce Porter Inc owns 201,256 shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability Corporation holds 66,744 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney &, New York-based fund reported 2,855 shares. Natixis owns 239,659 shares. Lau accumulated 9,389 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.12% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Advisors Ltd accumulated 65,515 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Linscomb Williams Inc accumulated 77,895 shares or 0.3% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 8,000 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communications holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 23,391 shares. Chemung Canal Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 14,768 shares in its portfolio. Financial Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Artemis Invest Llp has 0.41% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Among 6 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 8 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 11. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MET in report on Monday, July 16 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, December 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, November 13 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Barclays Capital.