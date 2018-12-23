Great Elm Capital (GECC) to pay $0.08 on Jan 15, 2019; Malvern Federal Bancorp (MLVF) Sentiment Is 0.89

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Jan 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:GECC) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Great Elm Capital Corp’s current price of $7.62 translates into 1.09% yield. Great Elm Capital Corp’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Aug 10, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 17,122 shares traded. Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) has declined 15.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GECC News: 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset Coverage Requirements; 07/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Results of Its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and Majority Approval of Modified Minimum Asset; 09/05/2018 – Great Elm Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 09/05/2018 – GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP – NAV PER SHARE ON MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $11.79, AS COMPARED TO $12.42 PER SHARE ON DECEMBER 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q Adj EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 GREAT ELM CAPITAL-ENTERED INTO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DEALS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO MANAGE 3 ACCOUNTS WITH ASSETS TOTALING ABOUT $33 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Great Elm Capital 4Q EPS 47c

Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc (MLVF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.40, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 16 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 18 trimmed and sold stock positions in Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.89 million shares, down from 3.96 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 14 New Position: 2.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development firm which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The company has market cap of $81.17 million. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 132,374 shares traded or 430.81% up from the average. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (MLVF) has declined 27.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.31% the S&P500.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 8.31% of its portfolio in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. for 454,761 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 152,215 shares or 5.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 1.74% invested in the company for 653,100 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 495,593 shares.