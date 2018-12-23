Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 10.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 7,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,128 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.12M, down from 69,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 5.01 million shares traded or 132.18% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) by 96.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 667,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,922 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $365,000, down from 688,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Manufacturing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 3.24M shares traded or 37.16% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 30.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $192.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graham Hldgs Company (NYSE:GHM) by 3,322 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Corp (VCIT) by 6,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Google Inc. Cl A.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $19.56 million activity.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Square Stock Is in Way More Trouble Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Digitalization Is Reshaping Wealth Management Says New Fiserv White Paper – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Fiserv (FISV) in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWP, EW, NOW, FISV – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Marriott International, Duke Energy, ImmunoGen, Newell Brands, Vail Resorts, and Fiserv â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 26 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Fiserv had 68 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 9 report. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 10. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 2 report. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Monness Crespi on Monday, January 9 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of FISV in report on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, December 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,477 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. 65,899 were accumulated by Liberty Capital Mngmt. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 1.00M shares. Cadence State Bank Na, a Texas-based fund reported 9,796 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,871 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 96 are held by Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 2,486 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited holds 0.18% or 10,880 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 183,382 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 40,761 shares stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,678 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 60,842 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First National Tru Comm holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,660 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. FISV’s profit will be $342.69M for 20.62 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.67% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Axle & Manufacturing had 53 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 14. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Underperform” on Monday, February 13. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, July 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 3 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, June 1. The stock of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 15. FBR Capital maintained American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) on Monday, November 5 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, November 4 by CLSA. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, May 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold AXL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 111.42 million shares or 3.30% more from 107.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 1.65M shares stake. Ionic Cap Lc holds 0.04% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Nomura has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Moreover, Architects has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability owns 273,783 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc invested in 5.25M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 2.02M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Llp has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Smith Graham And Advsr LP has invested 0.87% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Schwab Charles Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership owns 135,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 193,800 shares. Advisory Serv Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 147,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 94,302 shares.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Axle: The Arrow Is Pointing Up – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2018 – Benzinga” published on May 04, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “American Axle (AXL) Announces Sandra Pierce to Board – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2018 – Benzinga” published on May 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 15 buys, and 0 sales for $1.71 million activity. $49,880 worth of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was bought by Chappell Elizabeth Anne on Thursday, November 8. Barnes David Eugene bought $11,760 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 11,725 shares were bought by Deveson Gregory, worth $149,611 on Wednesday, November 7. $1.01M worth of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was bought by DAUCH DAVID C on Monday, November 5. Lynch Michael Joseph bought $12,070 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Kemp Terri M. bought $12,710 worth of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) on Thursday, November 8.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 102,952 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $66.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG).

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 48.31% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.89 per share. AXL’s profit will be $51.37 million for 5.77 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.98% negative EPS growth.