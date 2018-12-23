Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 43.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 129,842 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock declined 20.98%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 167,095 shares with $5.21 million value, down from 296,937 last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $8.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 10.41M shares traded or 73.58% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 11.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Remains Operator of the Field With a 25 % Working Interest; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) stake by 27.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company acquired 31,417 shares as Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN)’s stock declined 16.87%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 144,324 shares with $2.27M value, up from 112,907 last quarter. Brandywine Rlty Tr now has $2.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 2.05M shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 22.29% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif

Among 2 analysts covering Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brandywine Realty Trust had 2 analyst reports since October 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $15 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of BDN in report on Tuesday, October 23 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold BDN shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 165.78 million shares or 4.87% less from 174.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Monarch Prtn Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 1.68% stake. Kistler reported 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Forward Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,549 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Matthew 25 Mgmt Corporation holds 6.81% or 1.43 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 338,600 shares. Telos Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm Limited invested in 117,638 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg holds 783,178 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.03% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 38,522 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 274,935 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh owns 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 65,900 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 10 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Systematic Fincl Management LP has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $577,715 activity. DIGGS JAMES C also sold $84,215 worth of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares. $493,500 worth of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was sold by REDD WILLIAM D on Wednesday, August 15.

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 16,289 shares to 132,206 valued at $9.68 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) stake by 3,263 shares and now owns 25,659 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Noble Energy had 17 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Monday, December 10. On Tuesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) rating on Friday, October 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $38 target. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, September 28. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, August 6. On Wednesday, November 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 13 report. As per Wednesday, November 7, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 64 investors sold NBL shares while 171 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 465.33 million shares or 0.02% more from 465.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Freestone Capital Holding Lc holds 12,466 shares. Hbk Invs LP has 98,384 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability owns 29,794 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 52,166 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 310,497 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 2.34M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund has 0.06% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Fil Limited holds 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 12 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Van Eck Assoc accumulated 79,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 557,653 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 6,531 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap LP owns 167,095 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Ci Invs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 525,050 shares. Harding Loevner Lp stated it has 1,600 shares.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. NBL’s profit will be $85.82 million for 25.24 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.