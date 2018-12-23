Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 55.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 29,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.81 million, up from 52,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 717,770 shares traded. Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) has declined 27.62% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 12/03/2018 – Cre8tech Labs, Inc. And Lender Price Announce Integration With Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 22418.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 134,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,111 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.73M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20M shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 15/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN IS SAID SEEKING FUNDING FOR BUYOUT: FT; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Troubles to Persist Even as Broadcom Pursuit Blocked; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The France-based Axa has invested 0.75% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Indiana Inv Mngmt accumulated 9,603 shares. 300,147 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob. Ruggie Capital Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 374 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Com accumulated 753 shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 603 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 3,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Hl Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,574 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.22% or 1.72M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 0.24% or 211,247 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.18% or 364,799 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp owns 0.31% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.34M shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Company stated it has 6,550 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 1.92M shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com holds 0% or 8,115 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.32 million activity. AMON CRISTIANO R sold $6.10 million worth of stock or 88,625 shares. Rosenberg Donald J also sold $524,895 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, December 13.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “China Open to Approving Qualcomm (QCOM)/NXP (NXPI) Merger – StreetInsider.com” on December 01, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons Qualcomm’s Data Center Business Failed – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Podcast: Qualcomm Tech Summit, Intel Analyst Event, Nvidia Robotics – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Is a More Solid Trade With This Pairing – Investorplace.com” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: NOK,IQ,QCOM,NXPI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 21 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, June 28 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 6 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 26 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 26 by Susquehanna. On Friday, May 18 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, April 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, November 1. Raymond James maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, July 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, December 17.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR) by 45,218 shares to 4,782 shares, valued at $823,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $3.51 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $1.55 million were sold by Anderman Sigmund on Monday, July 16. 589 shares were sold by Corr Jonathan, worth $59,530. HIRSCH PETER sold $119,943 worth of stock or 1,164 shares. The insider BLASING KAREN sold $63,980. The insider BROWN BRIAN E. sold 32 shares worth $3,360.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $624.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 27,210 shares to 61,963 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 18,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,040 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ellie Mae’s Encompass Consumer Connect Strengthens Identity, Employment and Income Verification Services – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on November 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2018 – Benzinga” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Biggest Takeaway From First Data Corp.’s Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on May 18, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ellie Mae’s Jeff Benjamin Honored with HousingWire 2018 Vanguard Award – Business Wire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.60, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ELLI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 40.16 million shares or 2.36% less from 41.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Co invested in 605,882 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Principal Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Oppenheimer reported 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 6,291 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp owns 5,825 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.04% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 3,206 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 3.96 million shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Com has 1.12% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 2.02M shares. 68,503 are held by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Van Berkom & Associates accumulated 660,861 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 21,989 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 524 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 82,414 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Elli Mae (NYSE:ELLI), 7 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Elli Mae had 71 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by Oppenheimer. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 21 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, November 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 29 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, September 1.