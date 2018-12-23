Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 16.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.22 million, down from 97,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 2.45 million shares traded or 118.17% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has declined 4.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 53.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 2.16 million shares traded or 153.30% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 124.70% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.70% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 3.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.92 per share. REG’s profit will be $161.30M for 15.12 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.04% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $446,092 activity. 2,095 Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) shares with value of $137,872 were sold by WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW. $158,375 worth of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) was sold by CHANDLER – III DAN M. on Thursday, August 9.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $192.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5,700 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 79,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).

Among 21 analysts covering Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Regency Centers Corporation had 74 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Monday, January 9. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $67 target in Friday, September 15 report. On Friday, June 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 10 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 3 by Evercore. BTIG Research initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 25 report. The stock of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, April 13. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 14 by Zacks. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 17 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold REG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 162.11 million shares or 7.05% more from 151.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited owns 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 29,735 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 233,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 24.82 million shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh reported 11,500 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 466 shares. Schroder Invest reported 17,842 shares. Nomura Holding accumulated 24,729 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 32,962 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest invested in 1.05% or 1.07M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 2.32% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 62,713 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 7,317 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 73,825 shares. Estabrook Capital holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.77, from 1.56 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold REGI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 41.16 million shares or 6.83% more from 38.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Eck holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 47,416 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The invested in 24,064 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Lp reported 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). California-based Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Northern Trust Corp has 804,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) or 10,145 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership has 54,925 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Com Ny has invested 0.03% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.02% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 98,498 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 302,724 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 4,717 shares.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $102.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 270,423 shares to 611,651 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 4 analysts covering Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Renewable Energy had 21 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 5. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, November 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, June 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by Canaccord Genuity. Roth Capital maintained Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) rating on Wednesday, August 23. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $17.0 target. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Friday, November 3 with “Buy”. The stock of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 5 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 8 report. As per Friday, September 29, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 145.45% or $0.64 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. REGI’s profit will be $7.46 million for 29.08 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.26% negative EPS growth.

