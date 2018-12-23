Green Street Investors Llc decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 11.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Green Street Investors Llc sold 10,775 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock rose 2.20%. The Green Street Investors Llc holds 81,107 shares with $14.33 million value, down from 91,882 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $58.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $164.88. About 3.19 million shares traded or 101.31% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 14.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%

OSISKO MNG INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had a decrease of 10.96% in short interest. OBNNF’s SI was 6.44 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.96% from 7.24 million shares previously. With 53,300 avg volume, 121 days are for OSISKO MNG INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)’s short sellers to cover OBNNF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.0123 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9013. About 3,400 shares traded. Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Green Street Investors Llc increased Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (NYSE:AIV) stake by 20,600 shares to 193,250 valued at $8.52 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) stake by 5,700 shares and now owns 29,300 shares. Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) was raised too.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.27 million activity. On Friday, June 29 the insider Broadwater Steven K. sold $146,271. 6,000 shares were sold by RULLI JOHN, worth $1.12M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold SPG shares while 218 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 284.88 million shares or 1.89% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Investments accumulated 163,777 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bridgecreek Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,160 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,556 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has invested 0.78% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 13,485 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv owns 3,630 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ipswich Invest Management Inc owns 1,347 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset reported 71,372 shares. Mariner Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,996 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsr has invested 0.11% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Northern Trust Corporation invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 3.19 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 2,496 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 147,799 shares. Cipher Capital Lp has invested 0.58% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.23 EPS, up 3.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $3.12 per share. SPG’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 12.76 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.05 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.90% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, October 29. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $192 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 5.

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $490.24 million. The firm primarily explores for gold and silver. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, QuÃ©bec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, QuÃ©bec.